Mumbai: A massive fire broke out on November 19 in Kurla West near the Mubarak Complex at LIG Colony, reportedly triggered by a gas pipeline burst. Videos circulating on social media captured thick black smoke coming into the air as flames spread rapidly.
According to the visuals, the blaze was seen in the shop located on the ground floor of a residential building and firefighting officials were present at the spot trying to douse the fire. Several residential buildings are seen in the lane where the fire took place, bringing in security concern for residents. Report by Lokmat stated that, no causalities were reported due to the fire.
(More Details Awaited)
FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Kurla's LIG Colony Due To Gas Pipeline Burst | Video