Mumbai CNG Crisis: Tanker Driver Held For Damaging Fuel Line That Triggered Citywide Shortage

Mumbai: RCF Police arrested a tanker driver accused of damaging a petrol and diesel supply pipeline in Chembur, an act that eventually contributed to a major CNG shortage across Mumbai. The suspect, identified as Vinod Pandit, allegedly attempted to steal fuel by tampering with the underground pipeline using multiple tools. The incident came to light after the alarm system linked to the BPCL pipeline went off twice, alerting the company to unauthorised intrusion.

Details On The Damaging Process

According to a Mid-day report quoting police officials, Pandit made his first attempt to break into the pipeline on November 13 at around 9:30 pm. While trying to breach the layered metal structure, the intrusion detection system was triggered. Company officials rushed to the spot but, unable to spot any visible damage, left after inspecting the location.

The very next day, the alarm rang again. This time, when BPCL personnel reached the site, they discovered signs of a planned theft attempt. A pit had been dug beneath the pipeline, and scattered nearby were a range of implements, including an iron coupling, bolts, a spade, hammer, cutter and multiple hacksaw blades.

Accused Identified Using Tech Analysis

Following this discovery, BPCL registered an FIR with the RCF Police against an unknown offender. Cops found there were no CCTV cameras covering the area, which initially hindered progress. However, officers located witnesses near the Pepsi company gate, close to where the incident occurred. Based on witness testimony and technical analysis, police were able to identify and nab Pandit.

While the pipeline damage was part of an attempted fuel theft, its impact was felt on a much larger scale across Mumbai. The city faced a massive disruption in CNG supply for nearly two days, leading to long queues at fuel pumps and thousands of auto-rickshaws and taxis being forced off the roads. Commuters struggled through delays, and transport operators faced major income losses.

Major CNG Crisis In City

The crisis began on Sunday evening when third-party damage inside the RCF compound ruptured GAIL’s main gas-supply pipeline feeding MGL’s City Gate Station (CGS) at Wadala. This break disrupted CNG distribution across Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, affecting more than 5,00,000 auto drivers, 60,000 taxi drivers and thousands of private CNG users in the region.

By Tuesday evening, MGL announced that repairs to the damaged pipeline had been completed and gas supply had been fully restored to CNG stations across the MMR. Supply to industrial and commercial consumers is also being reinstated gradually.

