Charkop Firing Case: CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moments When Real-Estate Agent Freddy D'Lima Was Shot; Mastermind Held

Mumbai: The investigation into the broad-daylight shooting of real-estate agent Freddy D’Lima in Kandivali's Charkop has intensified, with CCTV footage emerging as the central lead in the case. The Charkop police on Thursday arrested Munna Mayuddin Shaikh (34), believed to be the mastermind who coordinated the attack, even as the hunt for the three bike-borne shooters continues.

CCTV Footage Captures Exact Moments Of Shooting

The CCTV clip, now a crucial piece of evidence, captures the sequence of events moments before the firing. In the video, D’Lima and a friend are seen stepping out of a gate and walking towards a parked car. Suddenly, a man, later identified as one of the attackers, approaches Freddy and fires two shots at close range, hitting him once in the chest and once in the stomach. The shooter then flees, while the two accomplices wait nearby on a motorcycle.

Police said the attackers had been circling the spot for several minutes, waiting for the right moment. Multiple cameras have captured their movements, and teams are now tracing their route through adjoining lanes and exit points in Charkop and Kandivali West.

Details On The Shooting Incident

The incident occurred around 2 pm on Wednesday near Father Susai School. D’Lima, 42, had just left a friend’s shop and was walking towards his car when the triple-seat motorcycle approached him. One of the assailants, wearing a helmet to conceal his face, fired twice before the trio sped off. D’Lima, who sustained critical injuries, was rushed by locals to Oscar Hospital, where doctors removed both bullets. He remains unconscious and under intensive care.

Police believe Shaikh, the arrested accused, played a pivotal role in planning the attack. Officers said the motive is still unclear and can be confirmed only after sustained interrogation. “The three shooters are yet to be identified. Shaikh’s questioning will help us trace them and understand why D’Lima was targeted,” an investigating officer said, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

A full-scale probe is underway. Senior officials, including DCP (Zone XI) Sandeep Jadhav, visited the crime scene to review the investigation. Teams are scanning CCTV footage from multiple junctions, checking past criminal records and verifying local intelligence inputs. The firearm used, suspected to be a country-made revolver, has not yet been recovered. The search for the three assailants continues.

