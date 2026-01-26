'Slum House Bulldozed 12 Times, Fear Still Looms Over Family': Mumbai Supermodel Maleesha Kharwa's Life Remains Hard Despite Stardom | Watch |

Mumbai: In the heart of Mumbai’s coastal slums, a 17-year-old girl is shattering global beauty standards and redefining the 'Cinderella story' for the modern age. Maleesha Kharwa, once a young girl selling tissues on the streets to support her family, emerged as a rising supermodel, gracing the covers of Cosmopolitan and Vogue while inspiring millions with her journey of resilience.

A Life Defined By Resilience

Maleesha’s childhood was far from the glamour of the runway. Living in a makeshift home prone to flooding during high tides, she recalled the constant fear of government bulldozers demolishing her family’s shelter unannounced. "Sometimes they come and they break our house... more than 12 times in my life," she shared, describing how her father had to build their home around massive rocks left by authorities to prevent reconstruction.

Despite these hardships, Maleesha began contributing to her family’s income at just five years old, selling tissues to tourists. At one point, she was earning more than her father, who made roughly Rs 300 a month.

The Chance Encounter

Her path to stardom began with a casual meeting. While hanging out with her cousins, she approached a tourist to say hello, a habit born from her natural curiosity and desire to practice English. The traveller happened to be connected to the creative industry and recognised Maleesha’s unique spark. This meeting led to her being discovered by her current manager, who helped her navigate the transition from street performer to professional model.

The Struggle Behind The Fame

Maleesha’s daily reality remains a stark contrast to the luxury often associated with her industry. Although she has moved into a separate apartment nearby, the living conditions remain pitiable and far from the comfort of a standard modern home. Her transition to fame has not fully erased the hardships of her past; she continues to balance professional demands with a life that is still deeply rooted in struggle.

Perhaps most weighing on her is the persistent anxiety regarding the slum she grew up in. Because many of her close relatives and friends still reside in the original settlement, she lives in constant fear of the next demolition. The sound of a bulldozer is not a distant memory for Maleesha, but a recurring nightmare that threatens the people she loves most.

Today, Maleesha’s life is a whirlwind of activity. She balances her education and dance classes, including ballet and jazz, with high-profile photo shoots. Despite her 'blue tick' verified status and half a million Instagram followers, she remains grounded, living with her father and brother in a modest new apartment that offers the stability she never had as a child.

More Than Just A Model

Maleesha’s ambitions extend beyond the lens. She is currently launching a jewellery business featuring designs she sketched herself. Her story is not just one of personal success but of communal strength; she speaks warmly of her aunt, who stepped in to care for her like a mother after her parents’ separation.

As she continues her ascent in the fashion world, Maleesha’s message to others remains clear: "Never give up on your dreams because your dreams matter... try till you get success."

