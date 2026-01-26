Mumbai Crime: FIR Against Couple, 6 Others For Allegedly Filming 29-Year-Old Woman, Circulating Videos On Adult Sites; Manhunt Launched

Photo: Representative Image |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a woman identified as Sonia Gupta, her husband Sonu Gupta, and six other individuals for allegedly filming a 29-year-old woman under duress and circulating the footage on adult websites.

The victim approached the Samta Nagar Police Station to report the harrowing ordeal, which reportedly took place over several days in August 2025. According to the complaint, the accused forcefully recorded explicit videos of her and later uploaded them to various pornographic platforms without her consent.

FIR Filed Under Several Charges

Following the victim's statement, the police filed an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. The charges include aggravated forms of sexual assault, voyeurism, criminal conspiracy and the transmission of obscene material in electronic form. The severity of the sections invoked reflects the gravity of the allegations and the significant personal distress caused to the victim.

A massive manhunt is currently underway as all eight accused individuals are reportedly absconding. Multiple police teams have been mobilized to track their whereabouts, while digital forensic experts work to trace the online footprints of the uploaded content. Authorities have also initiated the process of contacting web hosting platforms to ensure the immediate removal of the explicit videos to prevent further victimisation.

Prostitution Racket Busted In Bhiwandi

The incident comes to light just days after in a major operation against prostitution and human trafficking, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Thane Police Commissionerate, along with the Crime Branch, arrested a woman agent accused of forcing women into prostitution and exploiting them for financial gain.

During the raid, police rescued two women and registered cases against three individuals under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA). The arrested accused has been identified as Mushrat Ansar Mirza (40), a resident of Santacruz East, Mumbai.

Tip-Off Leads To Raid

According to police officials, the AHTC received specific intelligence on January 20 about a prostitution racket being operated from Hotel Sandeep Veges, located at Gove Naka in Bhiwandi taluka. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, a team from the AHTC and the Crime Branch conducted a raid at the hotel.

During the operation, officers found women allegedly being forced into sex work. Two victims were immediately rescued and shifted to a safe location, while the accused agent was taken into custody.

