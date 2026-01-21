Thane Crime: Anti-Human Trafficking Cell Busts Prostitution Racket In Bhiwandi; Woman Agent Arrested, 2 Victims Rescued

Thane Police’s Anti-Human Trafficking Cell arrests a woman agent and rescues two victims during a raid at a hotel in Bhiwandi | Representational Image

Bhiwandi, Jan 21: In a major crackdown on prostitution and human trafficking, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Thane Police Commissionerate, along with the Crime Branch, has arrested a woman agent for allegedly pushing women into prostitution and exploiting them for financial gain.

Two women were rescued during the operation, while cases have been registered against three persons under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA). The arrested accused has been identified as Mushrat Ansar Mirza (40), a resident of Santacruz East, Mumbai.

Tip-off leads to raid

According to police officials, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell received specific information on January 20 that a woman agent was operating a prostitution racket at Hotel Sandeep Veges, located at Gove Naka in Bhiwandi taluka.

The informant revealed that the accused was taking advantage of the vulnerable conditions of women and forcing them into sex work for monetary benefits.

Two women rescued

Acting on the tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at the hotel at around 3.30 pm. During the operation, Mushrat Mirza was taken into custody, and two women aged 36 and 33 were rescued from her clutches.

Case registered

Following the raid, a case was registered at Kongaon Police Station under Sections 143(1) and 143(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Sections 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 (PITA).

Police officials confirmed that the main accused, Mushrat Ansar Mirza, has been formally arrested, while further investigations are underway to identify other persons involved in the racket.

