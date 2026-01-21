 Thane Crime: 4 Booked For Duping Man Of ₹15 Lakh Over False Promise Of Medical Admission In Russia
Thane police registered a case against an educational consultancy director and three associates for allegedly cheating a resident of Rs 15.39 lakh. The victim sought help for his son’s medical admission in Russia, paid USD 27,000, but the accused only paid part of the fees to the university, pocketing the rest. The fraud occurred between Sept 2023 and Jan 2024.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 03:44 PM IST
Thane: Police have registered a case against the director of an educational consultancy and his three associates for allegedly cheating a Thane resident of Rs 15.39 lakh under the pretext of facilitating his son's medical education in Russia, an official said on Wednesday.

The victim, a resident of Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district, had sought the consultancy's help to secure admission for his son at a university in Russia for a six-year medical degree course.

The accused contacted the victim through mobile phone and gained his trust by promising a seamless admission process.

Based on the assurances, the victim's son was admitted to the university in Russia and he subsequently deposited USD 27,000 (equivalent to about Rs 23.08 lakh) into the bank accounts designated by the accused to cover the educational expenses, the official from Dombivli police station said.

It was later found that the consultancy had not fulfilled its financial obligations to the Russian institution.

Maharashtra: Class 9 Student Dies By Suicide In Beed After Being Denied Permission To Play Outside
An investigation showed that while the accused received the full amount for the duration of the course, they only remitted USD 9,000 (about Rs 7.69 lakh) to the university, covering only one-and-a-half years of fees, the official said.

The remaining USD 18,000, amounting to Rs 15.39 lakh, was misappropriated by the accused, he said, adding the alleged fraud took place between September 2023 and January 2024.

Following a complaint by the victim, the police on Monday registered a case against the educational consultancy director and his associates on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust, he said.

Further probe into the case was underway.

