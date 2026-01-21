 Maharashtra: Class 9 Student Dies By Suicide In Beed After Being Denied Permission To Play Outside
A 15-year-old Class 9 student allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra’s Beed district after being asked by his mother to stay indoors due to high temperatures. Distressed after being denied permission to play, he reportedly locked himself in a bedroom and hanged himself. He was rushed to hospital but died en route. Police have registered a case.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Class 9 Student Dies By Suicide In Beed After Being Denied Permission To Play Outside | File Pic (Representative Image)

Beed: A 15-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after his mother refused to let him go out to play with his friend in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said.

About The Incident

The incident occurred in the Kaij area on Sunday.

A friend of the boy, who was a Class 9 student, visited his home at around 10 am on Sunday, urging him to come out and play.

However, the teenager's mother advised him to stay indoors due to the rising temperature and suggested he go out after 4 pm, a police official said.

Apparently distressed after being denied permission in front of his friend to play outside, the boy went into his parents' bedroom, locked the door from inside, and allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan, he said.

article-image

His mother, who was occupied with household chores in the kitchen, did not notice anything unusual at first. Around 1:30 pm, upon finding the bedroom door locked, she raised an alarm.

Neighbours rushed to the scene, broke open the door, and found the boy lying unresponsive on the floor with a broken rope nearby.

He was immediately rushed to the sub-district hospital in Kaij. Due to his critical condition, medical officers referred him to a government hospital in Ambajogai, located 40 km away, but he passed away en route, the official said.

The body was handed over to the family after the postmortem.

The Kaij police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

