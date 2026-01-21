Mumbai University Reschedules January Exams Again Due To Zilla Parishad Elections; Check Revised Schedule Here

Mumbai University has once again revised the examination timetable for the winter session of 2025, following the announcement of the Zilla Parishad Elections by the Maharashtra State Election Commission. This announcement necessitates modifications to the previously scheduled January examination timetable.

Examinations Rescheduled pic.twitter.com/stS5OCXOm1 — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) January 20, 2026

The University of Mumbai, in a circular, said that the Exams were postponed due to elections for municipal corporations, and have been further shifted due to the Zilla Parishad elections. The university authorities have cited their statutory obligations with regard to the conduct of elections as the reason for the postponement.

As per the latest revision, the following changes have been made to the examination schedule:

Original Exam Dates: January 14, 15 and 16, 2026

Revised Dates (after Zilla Parishad elections): February 17, 18 and 20, 2026

Original Exam Date: February 7, 2026

Revised Date: February 21, 2026

Exam Timings: Will remain the same as per the original schedule

The notification about the revised dates came through a circular issued by the Examination Section, Kalina, Vidyanagari, as a directive from the Maharashtra State Election Commission. The circulars have been sent to the heads of units in universities, as well as to the sub-centres in Thane and Kalyan, and to the Centre for Distance and Online Education, as well as to principals in affiliated colleges.

University authorities have asked college principals and department heads to immediately inform students and concerned staff about the changes to avoid confusion at the last minute. Although it has posed a slight inconvenience for students preparing for the Winter 2025 exams, it has been unavoidable for university officials, as they had election-related commitments and restrictions imposed on the period of the election.

Conducting exams for lakhs of students in Science, Art, Commerce, Engineering, Pharmacy, and Law courses, any sort of change in the academic calendar affects the whole schedule of teaching and results in the university. With this revision, the university can hopefully conduct the Winter Exams of 2025 without any interruption.