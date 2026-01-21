International Baritone Frazan Adil Kotwal To Make Mumbai Debut At Royal Opera House Today

Frazan Adil Kotwal |

Mumbai: ​Frazan Adil Kotwal, an international baritone and the first Indian artist to perform iconic operatic roles on professional European stages—including the Count in Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro and the title role in Don Giovanni—will perform at the Royal Opera House, Mumbai, this evening.

​The Western classical vocal recital, 'From Dawn to Dream,' is organized by Avid Learning in collaboration with the Consulate General of Germany in Mumbai, the Royal Opera House, Steinway and Sons, and Furtados.

​The recital features Kotwal, a resident of Germany, accompanied by pianist Nadine Jo Crasto. Bringing a voice rich in depth, nuance, and expressive power, this performance marks Kotwal’s much-anticipated Mumbai debut.

​Accompanying Frazan is Nadine Jo Crasto, a Steinway Young Artist and one of India’s leading pianists. She is widely respected for her sensitivity, musical insight, and enduring contribution to Mumbai’s Western classical music landscape.

​Register: www.avidlearning.in

