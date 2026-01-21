Will Mumbai Finally Get A BJP Mayor After 4 Decades? Know Frontrunners In BMC Race |

Mumbai: Following the major shift in Mumbai’s political landscape, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is bracing for its most important leadership transition in three decades. With the Mahayuti alliance (BJP and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena) clinching a decisive majority in the 2026 civic polls, the focus has shifted from the ballot box to the prestigious Mayoral bungalow.

As the Urban Development Department prepares for the January 22 lottery to determine the reservation category for the post, whether General, Women, or a Reserved class, several high-profile names have emerged as frontrunners.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), having emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, is expected to claim the first 2.5-year term. The last BJP Mayor was Prabhakar Pai, who held the office from 1982-83. However, the Shinde-led Sena, with 29 seats, remains a crucial 'kingmaker' in ensuring a smooth tenure.

Prabhakar Shinde (BJP) |

1. Prabhakar Shinde (BJP)

A seasoned veteran and former Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the BMC, Prabhakar Shinde is widely considered the most house-savvy candidate. Representing the Mulund (East) stronghold, Shinde’s deep understanding of the BMC’s complex administrative machinery and budgetary processes makes him a top choice for a party looking to overhaul civic governance. His background in the hospitality business and his long-standing roots in the northeastern suburbs provide him with major organisational weight.

Tejasvi Ghosalkar | Facebook

2. Tejasvee Ghosalkar (BJP)

Emerging as a symbol of both political resilience and a shifting Dahisar landscape, Tejasvee Ghosalkar is a strong contender, particularly if the post is reserved for a woman. Having recently joined the BJP from the Sena UBT after the tragic death of her husband, Abhishek Ghosalkar, her victory in Ward 2 was a major blow to the Shiv Sena (UBT). Her profile offers the BJP a chance to bridge the gap with traditional Sena voters while projecting a fresh, empathetic leadership face.

Prakash Darekar – BJP |

3. Prakash Darekar (BJP)

The brother of senior BJP leader Pravin Darekar, Prakash, has established himself as a formidable force in the R-North ward (Dahisar). His victory in the 2026 polls has cemented his reputation as a grassroots mobiliser. Known for his aggressive stance on local infrastructure, Darekar represents the North Mumbai influence within the party. If the BJP prioritises a leader who can counter the opposition’s street-level politics, Darekar is a likely pick.

Other Key Contenders

While the above names lead the pack, other veterans are in the fray:

Makarand Narwekar: A popular face from Colaba known for his 'smart city' initiatives and urban governance expertise.

Rajshri Shirwadkar: An aggressive and loyal party worker who would be a top choice if the BJP opts for an experienced female hand from the island city.

The official election is slated around January 28-31, 2026. Until then, the newly elected corporators remain under close watch. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have confirmed that the Mayor would be a Hindu and a Marathi.

