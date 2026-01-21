Lollapalooza India 2026 To Begin In Mumbai This Weekend: Linkin Park, Playboi Carti & 40+ Artists Set To Perform At Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Lollapalooza India 2026 |

The biggest musical weekend in Mumbai is just around the corner! Yes, Lollapalooza India 2026 is all set to return for its fourth edition in the city, promising bigger stages, bolder line-ups and non-stop vibes. With over 40 artists performing across four stages and more than 20 hours of live music, this global festival favourite is ready to turn Mumbai into a two-day sonic playground.

Lollapalooza India 2026: Date, time & venue

This year, Lollapalooza India will be held on Saturday, January 24, 2026, and Sunday, January 25, 2026, at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. Gates open at 2 pm, with performances running till 10 pm on both days. Expect eight hours of non-stop music daily across four buzzing stages.

Artist lineup: Who's performing?

This year's lineup blends global heavyweights with homegrown favourites.

Day 1 (January 24) features names like Playboi Carti, Yungblud, Knock2, Fujii Kaze, The Midnight, Mother Mother, and Ankur Tewari. The Opium takeover includes Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang, marking major India debuts.

Day 2 (January 25) turns up the volume with Linkin Park, who will perform in India for the first time as part of their world tour. The day also includes Kehlani, LANY, Sammy Virji, Bloodywood, Calum Scott, Karsh Kale, and OAFF–Savera, alongside rising Indian acts like MXRCI, Sen, Zoya, and Gauley Bhai.

Check out the complete artist schedule below:

Tickets & packages

Tickets for Lollapalooza India 2026 are currently available, starting at ₹6,999. BookMyShow is the official ticketing partner. Festival-goers can choose from GA, Lolla Comfort, Lolla VIP, and Lolla Platinum passes. Limited seating is available for Comfort, VIP and Platinum ticket holders.

More about world's biggest music festival

Founded in Chicago in 1991 by Perry Farrell, Lollapalooza began as an alt-rock touring festival and evolved into one of the world's biggest multi-genre music events. Today, it spans cities like Chicago, Berlin, Paris, São Paulo, Santiago and now Mumbai.

India first hosted Lollapalooza in 2023, featuring Imagine Dragons and The Strokes. Since then, the festival has brought the Jonas Brothers, Green Day, Shawn Mendes and Glass Animals to Indian shores.

Four years in, Lollapalooza India isn’t just back; it’s here to raise the bar.