Lollapalooza India 2026 In Mumbai: Know Date & Artist Performing For 4th Edition

Get App
Lollapalooza has in its past runs featured a plethora of artists from India and abroad. The show will be produced by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, with C3 Presents and Perry Farrell.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
Mumbai: BookMyShow Live on Tuesday announced that the fourth edition of Lollapalooza India, a multi genre music festival, will take place in Mumbai from January 24 to 25 next year.

Previous festival headliners have included AP Dhillon, DIVINE, Sting, OneRepublic, The Raghu Dixit Project and Prabh Deep. In 2025, the ensemble included Shawn Mendes, Indian rapper Hanumankind, Green Day and former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson.

The new edition will also inculcate accessibility and sustainability measures including "sign language interpreters, PWD risers, wheelchair-friendly layouts, safe spaces, free hydration stations for unlimited water refill, gender neutral washrooms, waste segregation, trained counsellors and help desks." It also shared plans to make the festivals friendly for children through "the Tag Your Kid programme and protective earplugs."

A line-up has not been announced yet, however the press release teased a "genre-agnostic line-up and culture-shaping weekend that will raise the bar yet again."

A global music festival, Lollapalooza is held across global venues, and was established in 1991, with the first edition in India commencing in 2023.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

