Meet The First Indian Face Of Hugo BOSS's Global Fall/Winter 2025 Campaign, Ishaan Khatter!

Ishaan Khatter has just marked a major milestone in global fashion by becoming the first-ever Indian to front a worldwide campaign for Hugo Boss. The actor has been announced as one of the leading faces of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2025 “Be the Next” campaign, a move that underlines the German luxury house’s push for diversity and fresh representation on the global stage.

Rising names in the new campaign

The campaign introduces a new wave of talent, highlighting figures making bold moves across industries. Ishaan joins Aaron Pierre, the classically trained British actor soon to debut as a DC superhero, S.COUPS, leader of K-pop powerhouse SEVENTEEN, American tennis sensation Taylor Fritz, and fashion model Amelia Gray. Together, this eclectic lineup embodies Hugo Boss’s philosophy of individuality and ambition.

Ishaan’s global visibility on the rise

For Khatter, this collaboration arrives at a time when his global recognition is steadily growing. His film “Homebound,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024, won critical praise and positioned him as one of the rising stars to watch. Alongside his acting career, Ishaan’s strong fashion presence has been gaining traction, making him a natural fit for Boss’s global image.

Redefining 'Be Your Own BOSS'

In its official statement, Hugo Boss emphasized the 'Be' in its long-running tagline Be Your Own BOSS. The brand described Ishaan and Aaron Pierre as “two electrifying talents” who represent ambition, determination, and vision. Their casting reflects the company’s renewed strategy of spotlighting boundary-breaking individuals from different cultural landscapes.

Why this matters for Indian representation in fashion

Khatter’s inclusion in this global campaign is not only a personal career high but also a symbolic win for Indian representation in international luxury fashion. While Indian models and designers have been making their mark globally, Ishaan’s selection as the face of a top-tier campaign signals a stronger foothold for Indian talent in the mainstream luxury industry.