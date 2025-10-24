 What Is 'Buffaloplasty' Surgery That Janhvi Kapoor Shut Rumours About: Know Details Of This Lip-Lift Surgery
What Is 'Buffaloplasty' Surgery That Janhvi Kapoor Shut Rumours About: Know Details Of This Lip-Lift Surgery

Janhvi Kapoor shuts down bizarre claims of undergoing a “buffaloplasty” and urges young women to be cautious about viral beauty trends, shedding light on what this little-known cosmetic procedure actually is

Updated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 09:49 AM IST
Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently broke her silence on the bizarre viral claim that she underwent a “buffaloplasty” procedure to enhance her upper lip. Appearing on the talk show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, the actor dismissed the speculation, calling for more transparency in conversations around cosmetic procedures.

While clarifying the rumour, Janhvi explained how she came across a video by “self-proclaimed doctors” who analysed her facial features and claimed she had undergone something called buffaloplasty. The term quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom were curious about what it meant.

What is Buffaloplasty?

A buffaloplasty, sometimes called a bullhorn lip lift, is a cosmetic surgical procedure aimed at shortening the distance between the nose and the upper lip (known as the philtrum). This is done by removing a thin strip of skin just below the nose and then lifting the upper lip slightly.

The result gives the illusion of fuller, more youthful lips without using fillers. The procedure is typically performed under local anesthesia, and recovery can take about one to two weeks. While it’s not a mainstream term in cosmetic surgery, the technique itself has existed for years in various forms of lip lift surgery.

Why Janhvi’s response matters

Janhvi’s response highlights the growing pressure on young people to conform to unrealistic beauty standards perpetuated online. By addressing the rumour head-on, she emphasized the need for honesty and awareness in cosmetic discussions. “If a young girl sees a video like this and decides to do something unsafe, that would be the worst thing ever,” she said- a reminder that trends, especially medical ones, shouldn’t be taken lightly.

