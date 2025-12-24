Good Governance Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated On December 25?

India commemorates Good Governance Day every year on December 25, also known as Sushasan Divas, to celebrate the birth anniversary of one of India's most prominent leaders and former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The day was established to honour the former PM by fostering awareness among the Indian people of accountability in government.
About Good Governance Day
On December 23, 2014, former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya (posthumously) were announced as recipients of India's highest civilian award for merit, the Bharat Ratna, by Indian President Pranab Mukherjee. Following the announcement, the newly elected administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi established that the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister would be henceforth commemorated annually in India as Good Governance Day. Good Governance Day acts as a reminder to the present government that it should be unbiased, transparent and development-oriented.
Significance
Good Governance Day has been observed annually by the Government of India since 2014. To this day, the accountability of the government towards the citizens of the country is ensured by the government, and the benefits of various government facilities are also provided to the citizens of the country through good governance. Good Governance Day started with the goal of "Good Governance through e-Governance" and has been started to make various schemes and facilities of the Government of India accessible to the public through good governance.
Celebrations
Each year, the day is commemorated nationwide via events, campaigns such as Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore, and online initiatives aimed at enhancing public service delivery and awareness of governmental duties. It's a day to highlight ethical leadership, effective service, and citizen involvement in nation-building, often featuring government workshops, complaint-resolution initiatives, and e-governance initiatives.