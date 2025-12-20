'On Atal Ji’s Birth Anniversary, PM Modi To Dedicate ‘Rashtra Prerna Sthal’ To The Nation': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reviewed the preparations for the visit of Narendra Modi on December 25 and the inauguration of the newly constructed Rashtra Prerna Sthal. | File Pic

Lucknow, December 20: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reviewed the preparations for the visit of Narendra Modi on December 25 and the inauguration of the newly constructed Rashtra Prerna Sthal. The Chief Minister said that this landmark project, being dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will emerge as a powerful symbol of national consciousness, cultural heritage, and pride.

He stated that the statues of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Ji installed at Rashtra Prerna Sthal will inspire future generations to understand and imbibe the ideals of national unity, Integral Humanism, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all arrangements related to security, traffic management, protocol, hospitality, and crowd control meet the highest standards, keeping in view the presence of the Prime Minister. He made it clear that there should be zero tolerance for negligence at any level.

He instructed that all final touch-ups—including landscaping, gardens, the museum, amphitheatre, and beautification of approach roads—be completed within the stipulated timeline. Reviewing preparations for the arrival of nearly two lakh people from across the state, the Chief Minister assessed transport plans, parking layouts, bus routes, control rooms, and medical units, and directed that nodal officers be deployed for every bus cluster, parking zone, and entry gate.

The Chief Minister further instructed the police and district administration to implement multi-layered security arrangements along VVIP routes, the helipad, the main venue, and public congregation areas. He emphasized the installation of clear signage for traffic diversions, parking facilities, and pedestrian movement to ensure smooth public access. He also stressed seamless coordination and time-bound execution across media management, reception arrangements, cultural programmes, and all protocol-related components.

Rashtra Prerna Sthal: Key Features

• A grand project developed over 65 acres at an estimated cost of ₹230 crore

• 65-feet-tall bronze statues of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee

• A modern museum showcasing the lives, ideas, and contributions of national leaders

• A rally ground and main stage with a capacity of nearly two lakh people

• Amphitheatre, Meditation Centre, Vipassana–Yoga Centre, cafeteria, and civic amenities

• Well-planned layout with attractive landscaping, clear zoning, ample parking, and robust security arrangements