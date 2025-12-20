 Codeine Cough Syrup Row: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Govt, Alleges Facts Being Hidden Despite 118 FIRs | VIDEO
Codeine Cough Syrup Row: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Govt, Alleges Facts Being Hidden Despite 118 FIRs | VIDEO

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the Yogi Adityanath government of concealing facts in the codeine cough syrup case despite over 118 FIRs across UP. He questioned enforcement, dismissed allegations based on photographs and demanded a separate task force to probe drug abuse and the illegal trade.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses the media in Lucknow over the codeine cough syrup controversy | X - @samajwadiparty

Lucknow, Dec 20: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Yogi Adityanath government over the codeine cough syrup controversy, alleging that crucial facts were being concealed despite the registration of more than 118 FIRs across 36 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Illegal trade flourishing for long, claims SP chief

Addressing the media, Yadav claimed that the illegal trade in cough syrup had been flourishing in the state for a long time, but those responsible were yet to face decisive action. He said the scale of FIRs itself reflected the seriousness of the issue, raising questions over the government’s intent and enforcement.

Remarks on photo controversy

Taking a swipe at the controversy surrounding photographs, the former chief minister said that if being photographed with someone was treated as proof of wrongdoing, then he too had pictures with the chief minister and both deputy chief ministers. He said accusations based on photographs might be a political compulsion for the government, but people were aware of the reality.

Poetic post shared on social media

A day earlier, Yadav had targeted the government on social media platform X with a poetic post, accusing it of deflecting blame when under pressure. He also shared photographs of the chief minister and the two deputy chief ministers, remarking that they were standing together out of fear.

Demand for separate GTF to probe drug abuse

The SP chief demanded that apart from the STF, a separate GTF should also be constituted to probe drug abuse and the illegal cough syrup trade.

Allegations against STF’s role

He further alleged that the role of the STF, which is investigating the illegal and toxic cough syrup racket, was under a cloud and claimed it was hand in glove with those involved in the illicit business.

Also Watch:

article-image

Government accused of evading truth

Yadav said the absence of any effective action so far showed that the government was trying to evade the truth rather than expose those behind the racket.

