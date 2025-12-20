 'Congress Trying To Shield Infiltrators By Opposing SIR': PM Modi In Assam - VIDEO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of neglecting Assam and the Northeast, protecting infiltrators and pursuing vote-bank politics through religious appeasement. Speaking at Guwahati airport after inaugurating a ₹4,000 crore terminal, he praised CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for taking steps against infiltrators.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 08:47 PM IST
PM Modi In Assam | X/@BJP

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress. PM Modi accused the party of neglecting Assam and the Northeast during its years in power and alleged that it protected infiltrators at the cost of the region’s security and identity.

PM Modi made the remarks while addressing a public rally after inaugurating a new terminal at Guwahati airport.

PM Modi also spoke about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He said the exercise was aimed at keeping infiltrators out of the democratic process. He alleged that Congress was trying to shield them. “The Centre is taking strict steps to stop infiltration,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also said that he is “correcting” the Congress's mistakes of “ignoring Assam and the Northeast for decades.” PM Modi also lauded CM Himanta Biswa Sarama for taking steps against infiltrators.

PM Modi also accused the Congress of engaging in vote-bank politics through religious appeasement.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) during a virtual public address in West Bengal’s Nadia district, alleging that the ruling party was shielding infiltrators for political gain.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Assam and will pay tribute to the martyrs of the 1979 Assam Movement at Swahid Smarak Kshetra, which honors the memory of the 860 people who lost their lives during the agitation.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated the newly constructed terminal at LGBI Airport, built at an estimated cost of nearly ₹4,000 crore.

On Sunday, PM Modi is scheduled to interact with 25 students from different schools under the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ initiative during a 30-minute session aboard the cruise vessel ‘Charaideo’ on the Brahmaputra River.

