 Ayush Doctor Nusrat Parveen Skips Joining Duty In Patna A Day After Hijab Row Sparks Political Controversy
Meanwhile, Bihar governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that there could never be any conflict between a father and a daughter. "Nitish Kumar is like a father to Nusrat, and it is wrong to label the affection and discipline a father shows towards his daughter as a conflict," he added.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 08:50 PM IST
Contrary to the expectations, Ayush doctor Dr Nusrat Parveen, who hit the national headlines after chief minister Nitish Kumar recently pulled down her hijab at an official function, did not join her job on Saturday. | FPJ

Patna: Contrary to the expectations, Ayush doctor Dr Nusrat Parveen, who hit the national headlines after chief minister Nitish Kumar recently pulled down her hijab at an official function, did not join her job on Saturday.

Posted at Sabalpur PHC but Joining Formalities Pending

Dr Parveen has been posted at Sabalpur primary health centre (PHC) in Patna Sadar, and she was expected to complete the joining formalities by Saturday at 6 pm but she did not report even after the expiry of the fixed time. According to the health department’s procedure, Dr Parveen has to go through several formal steps before starting her work. These include a medical examination and verification of documents at the State Health Committee.

Meanwhile, Bihar governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that there could never be any conflict between a father and a daughter. “Nitish Kumar is like a father to Nusrat, and it is wrong to label the affection and discipline a father shows towards his daughter as a conflict," he added.

Health Department May Grant Extension

Patna civil surgeon Dr Avinash Kumar Singh confirmed that Dr Parveen did not join her duty on Saturday. He said that now the state health department could give her an extension for joining her duty. “There are few instances in the past when the health department has given the extension,” he added.

On Friday, Bilkis, the principal of Tibbi College and a close friend of Dr Parveen, had said she would join on Saturday and that neither she nor her family had any complaints against anyone.

Jharkhand Minister’s Job Offer Triggers Political Row

Meanwhile, a political row erupted after Jharkhand health minister Dr Irfan Ansari while lashing out at Nitish over Hijab episode offered a government job to Dr Parveen, promising to pay a salary of Rs 3 lakh per month, and a posting of her choice in the Jharkhand health department. She was also offered “government accommodation (flat), complete security arrangements, and a respectful, fearless, and safe working environment”.

Responding to Ansari`s job offer to doctor, JD (U) leader Neeraj Kumar said, “According to my information, Unani–Homeopathic doctors are paid Rs 40,000 and AYUSH CHOs are paid Rs 25,000 (on contract) at your place, so why lie to the daughters? Apologise immediately."

