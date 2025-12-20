PM Modi Attacks TMC Over SIR And Illegal Immigration After Fog Forces His Chopper To Abort Landing In Nadia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Pic

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chopper on Saturday had failed to land at Nadia’s Taherpur due to fog and had to return back to Kolkata airport.

After returning to Kolkata, through audio recording Modi addressed the public meeting at Nadia and slammed Trinamool Congress (TMC) for opposing ‘SIR’.

“Instead of giving the ‘Go Back’ slogan to me, the chant should be given to the infiltrators in the state. TMC party is shielding illegal immigrants and is also opposing SIR. West Bengal currently has a government that remains preoccupied with cuts and commissions. As a result, development projects worth thousands of crores of rupees remain stalled,” said Modi.

TMC is putting all its strength towards protecting infiltrators who, in turn, loot the poor of West Bengal, spread terror, chaos and commit atrocities against our Nari Shakti.



Modi also pledged to end ‘Maha Jungle Raj’ in Bengal.

“The neighboring state of Bengal Tripura is being developed. The communist had destroyed Tripura during their 30 years of misrule. The communists have done the same in Bengal. After their regime, everyone had thought that something good will happen but the biggest problem with TMC is that they have accepted the wrong doings and leaders of communists. If the double-engine government is formed in Bengal then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will develop it and will stop the 'Jungle Raj' of TMC,” mentioned the Prime Minister.

Reiterating his words after Bihar’s victory, Modi once again mentioned that Bihar’s victory had paved way to BJP’s victory in Bengal.

“We have money to develop the state. Bengal is the land from which chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ came. It is the land of Rishi Bankim babu. Ganges flows into Bengal through Bengal and after Bihar BJP will win Bengal. I assure every Matua and Namasudra family that we will always serve them. They are not here at the mercy of TMC. They have the right to live in India with dignity thanks to the CAA, which our government brought. We will do even more for the Matua and Namasudra communities once a BJP Government takes oath in West Bengal,” stated Modi.

Taking potshots at Modi, TMC said that Modi’s speech ‘lacked concerns’ about Matuas.