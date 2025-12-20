Ministry Of Civil Aviation Orders Probe As Air India Express Pilot Allegedly Assaults Passenger At Delhi Airport

Ankit Dewan, Passenger who faced assault (L), Air India Express Pilot accused of assault (R) | File Pic

Mumbai: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has ordered a formal high-level inquiry into an incident where an off-duty Air India Express pilot allegedly physically assaulted a passenger at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). Taking serious cognizance of the matter, the ministry has directed the airline to ground the pilot with immediate effect.

Incident Occurs Near Security Checkpoint at IGIA

The confrontation took place on Friday at IGIA’s Terminal 1 (T1) near the security checkpoint. The passenger, identified as Ankit Dewan, claimed that he was traveling for a family holiday on a SpiceJet flight with his wife, their seven-year-old daughter, and a four-month-old infant in a stroller.

According to Dewan, airport staff had directed his family to use the security lane meant for staff and persons with reduced mobility (PRM) as the family was accompanied by an infant. The altercation began when he objected to airline staff members, including Air India Express pilot Virender Sejwal, allegedly cutting the queue.

"On calling them out, Captain Virender, who himself was doing the same thing, asked me if I was 'anpadh' (uneducated) and couldn't read the signs that said this entry was for staff," said Dewan on a social media post.

The verbal spat quickly escalated. Witnesses and social media posts by the victim allege that Sejwal, who was "dead-heading" (traveling as a passenger to another city to operate a flight), physically assaulted Dewan, leaving him with a bloodied face and a torn shirt.

Ministry Seeks Detailed Reports

The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a statement on Saturday confirming the probe. The Ministry has sought detailed reports from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to understand why security protocols failed to prevent the escalation.

Air India Express Condemns Incident

Air India Express condemned the crew’s behaviour and said that the employee was removed from official duties with immediate effect, pending investigation and appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated based on the findings of the inquiry. “Air India Express upholds the highest standards of conduct and professionalism, and remains committed to ensuring that its employees act responsibly at all times,” said a spokesperson of the airline.

While the aviation industry has unequivocally condemned the crew member’s behaviour, experts highlighted that cockpit and cabin crews are given priority and the same norm should have been respected by the passenger, if they are getting the privilege to pass through the staff lane. Sources revealed that the assault was a result of the verbal spat between both the individuals and use of derogatory language by the passenger.

In a series of posts on X, Dewan also alleged that he was pressured by airport officials to sign a letter stating he would not pursue the matter further. He claimed he was given an ultimatum: sign the letter or miss his flight and forfeit approximately Rs1.2 lakh in non-refundable holiday bookings.

https://x.com/ankitdewan/status/2002045095860937134

The Delhi Police confirmed on Saturday afternoon that while they are aware of the incident via social media, no formal police complaint has been lodged yet.

Dewan demanded that Air India Express should publicly declare a date of completing the internal investigation and inform the public of the action decided against Sejwal, claiming that the pilot was on official duty as he was "entering as staff."

