Punjab Police Arrest Army Deserter Rajbir Singh With Heroin And Hand Grenade While Attempting Escape Via Nepal

Chandigarh: The Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have nabbed an Army deserter identified as Rajbir Singh alias Fauji from Raxaul town located near the Indo-Nepal border in Motihari, Bihar, while he was attempting to flee the country via Nepal, and recovered 500 grams heroin and one hand grenade from his possession.

Arrest of Associate Reveals Wider Drug Network

Stating that the development came close on the heels of the arrest of his associate identified as Chirag, a resident of Fazilka district from whom 407 grams heroin along with one 9MM pistol was recovered, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that Chirag operated as a courier for accused Rajbir.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation of Rajbir revealed that the latter joined the Indian Army in 2011 and deserted in February 2025 after he and his associates were booked in an espionage case, registered under sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act at Police Station Gharinda in Amritsar Rural earlier this year.

Role in Grenade Attack on Haryana Women Police Station

Investigation further established the role of both the accused in the conspiracy behind the grenade attack on a Women Police Station in Sirsa, Haryana, said the DGP, adding that accused Rajbir and Chirag had delivered the hand grenades to Gurjant Singh of Amritsar, who has since been arrested by Haryana police.

According to police, Rajbir came in contact with some Pakistan-based entities through social media and in lieu of access to heroin consignments, he began supplying sensitive military information and introduced other Army personnel to these handlers.