Uttar Pradesh News: 'SP President Must Reveal Truth Behind Photo With Codeine Mafia,' Says Minister Suresh Khanna On Cough Syrup Case | VIDEO

State Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna | PTI

Shahjahanpur, December 20: State Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, while speaking to reporters on Saturday regarding the codeine-laced cough syrup case, mentioned the action taken.

Zero-tolerance policy enforced against influential people

Khanna clearly stated, "action has been taken against influential people under the Yogi government's zero-tolerance policy. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty".

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna comments on Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav in connection with the issue of codeine cough syrup.



He says, "Photos of him (Akhilesh Yadav) with codeine mafia have surfaced, but… pic.twitter.com/xgQdopM5Gg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 20, 2025

Samajwadi Party targeted over alleged links

Suresh Khanna also targeted the Samajwadi Party. He said that a photo of the Samajwadi Party's national president with the codeine mafia has surfaced, therefore, instead of giving vague answers, he should reveal the truth behind the photo with the codeine mafia. The entire country wants to know the truth behind this photo.

SP accused of silence over child deaths

Khanna said, "the SP did not say anything about the deaths of children in the country due to the cough syrup. Large-scale drug trafficking took place and resulted in deaths, but nothing was said about it. Those arrested have some connection or the other with people from the Samajwadi Party".

No deaths in Uttar Pradesh, says minister

He also added by saying, "the UP government has already clarified that not a single death has occurred in Uttar Pradesh due to this. Despite this, the Yogi government took prompt action in this matter".

Objective of drug-free Uttar Pradesh reiterated

The Cabinet Minister said, "our government's objective is to have a drug-free Uttar Pradesh (Nasha Mukt UP), just like a drug-free India (Nasha Mukt Bharat). Extensive action has been taken under this objective. Codeine-laced syrup is meant for the treatment of patients with severe cough. This medicine is given to patients only when prescribed by a doctor. Medical stores are required to maintain a register of who received how much of the medication".

Smuggling to neighbouring countries revealed

Khanna stated it was being smuggled on a large scale. It was being sent to Nepal and Bangladesh for use as a narcotic.

SIT formed for large-scale investigation

Khanna also added by saying, "the Uttar Pradesh government has taken large-scale action against this crime. An SIT (Special Investigation Team) was formed with the cooperation of the FSDA (Food Safety and Drug Administration) and the police department".

A three-member committee, headed by Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) LR Kumar, was formed. The SIT is conducting a large-scale investigation.

FIRs registered across 33 districts

Currently, FIRs have been registered against 140 firms in 33 districts under the BNS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) and NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act). The medicine, which was meant for patients with severe coughs, was not available to them, but was being smuggled for drug abuse.

75 arrests made so far

Taking cognizance of this, an investigation was conducted, which revealed that many people were involved, and action has been taken against all of them. So far, 75 people have been arrested.

Also Watch:

Rs 9.42 crore worth cough syrup seized

Cough syrup worth Rs 9.42 crore has been seized. 12,65,455 bottles of codeine-based syrup were recovered. Khanna assured that as the SIT's investigation progresses, action will be taken against everyone found to be involved.

The strictest possible action will be taken against anyone found guilty.