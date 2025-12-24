 Sharvari Wagh's Sister Kasturi Gets Married In A Dreamy Wedding In Lonavala: Here's What She Wore
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleSharvari Wagh's Sister Kasturi Gets Married In A Dreamy Wedding In Lonavala: Here's What She Wore

Sharvari Wagh's Sister Kasturi Gets Married In A Dreamy Wedding In Lonavala: Here's What She Wore

Sharvari’s sister Kasturi Wagh married Vineet Hingorani in an intimate wedding at their self-designed lakeside home near Lonavala. Vogue shared glimpses of the celebrations, showcasing elegant ivory wedding looks, minimal haldi outfits, a glamorous gold cocktail ensemble, and a vibrant mehendi. The couple’s style reflected understated luxury and personal charm

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
Vogue India

Sharvari’s family is celebrating a special milestone as her elder sister, Kasturi Wagh, tied the knot with Vineet Hingorani in a wedding that was intimate, heartfelt, and refreshingly personal.

Breaking away from the trend of grand palaces and luxury hotels, Kasturi and Vineet chose to get married at The House by the Lake, a serene bungalow near Lonavala, just outside Mumbai. What made the venue even more meaningful was the fact that the couple designed the home together, turning their wedding into a deeply personal celebration surrounded by nature, close friends, and family.

Inside Moments from the Celebrations

On December 24, Vogue India offered a sneak peek into the wedding festivities by sharing exclusive images on Instagram. From sun-soaked pre-wedding rituals to the elegant main ceremony and reception, the photos captured the couple’s understated yet stylish approach to wedding fashion and decor.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Call Centre Employee Stabbed Multiple Times Inside Moving Local Train Near Vashi Over Old Dispute
Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Call Centre Employee Stabbed Multiple Times Inside Moving Local Train Near Vashi Over Old Dispute
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Intensifies Action To Curb Air And Dust Pollution After High Court Committee Visit
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Intensifies Action To Curb Air And Dust Pollution After High Court Committee Visit
'Mahayuti Stands Firm On Development While Power-Hungry Alliances Betray Mumbai’s Interests,' Says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
'Mahayuti Stands Firm On Development While Power-Hungry Alliances Betray Mumbai’s Interests,' Says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra News: FDA Goes On High Alert Ahead Of New Year, Launches Statewide Hotel Hygiene Drive
Maharashtra News: FDA Goes On High Alert Ahead Of New Year, Launches Statewide Hotel Hygiene Drive

Wedding Day Looks

For the main wedding ceremony, Kasturi and Vineet opted for a refined ivory colour palette, moving away from traditional reds and pinks. Kasturi wore a brown-toned lehenga featuring delicate floral motifs and silver embellishments. She paired it with a heavily embellished silver blouse, golden jewellery, and soft nude makeup, keeping the look elegant and modern.

Vogue India

Vineet complemented her perfectly in an ivory bandhgala kurta, styled with a white dupatta, proving that classic silhouettes never go out of style.

Haldi Ceremony

The haldi ceremony embraced simplicity. Kasturi chose an ivory kurta detailed with subtle golden sequin borders, accessorised with statement jhumkas and barely-there makeup. Vineet kept things effortless in a crisp white kurta, matching the calm, sunlit vibe of the ceremony.

Cocktail Party

For the cocktail night, Kasturi leaned into contemporary glamour. She wore a golden one-shoulder top with structured detailing, paired with a flowing golden floral skirt accented with white sequins. Nude makeup and open hair completed her chic evening look.

Vogue India

Vineet opted for a sharp, all-black outfit featuring a collared shirt, relaxed-fit trousers, and sneakers, striking the perfect balance between formal and relaxed.

Mehendi night

The mehendi celebration was the most vibrant of them all. Kasturi wore a colourful sleeveless outfit, elevating it with a chunky silver maang tikka, chain earrings, and a braided hairstyle woven with red and gold ribbons. Vineet coordinated effortlessly in a navy blue ensemble, adding to the festive mood of the evening.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sharvari Wagh's Sister Kasturi Gets Married In A Dreamy Wedding In Lonavala: Here's What She Wore

Sharvari Wagh's Sister Kasturi Gets Married In A Dreamy Wedding In Lonavala: Here's What She Wore

Neha Dhupia Keeps It Minimal With South-Indian 'Kasavu' Saree At A Wedding

Neha Dhupia Keeps It Minimal With South-Indian 'Kasavu' Saree At A Wedding

Ananya Panday Shimmers In Coral 'Gharara' Pants With Intricate Mirror Work For Tu Meri Main Tera...

Ananya Panday Shimmers In Coral 'Gharara' Pants With Intricate Mirror Work For Tu Meri Main Tera...

Cristiano Ronaldo Now Owns 2 Luxury Villas In Saudi's Red Sea: Here's What They Look Like

Cristiano Ronaldo Now Owns 2 Luxury Villas In Saudi's Red Sea: Here's What They Look Like

Christmas 2025: Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor & Other Bollywood Celebs-Inspired Red Looks

Christmas 2025: Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor & Other Bollywood Celebs-Inspired Red Looks