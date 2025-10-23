Inside Zaheer Iqbal & Sonakshi Sinha's New Home; It's The Stuff Dreams Are Made of

By: Anita Aikara | October 23, 2025

Welcome to Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha's new home

All images courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

The home has a massive balcony that serves as the perfect backdrop for stunning pics and selfies

Beautifully done, almost every corner of the home offers a picture-perfect setting

The couple's marriage pics adorn the shelves

Cozy family evenings call for a special view like this one

The living room is spacious yet minimalistic

Large windows means plenty of sunlight and the warmth of the home reflects in each pic

If you look past the love birds, you'll notice the large television screen in the background