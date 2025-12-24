Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About India's Former PM

By: Sunanda Singh | December 24, 2025
Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a respectable figure and one of the greatest politicians of India. He was also known as the “Bhishma Pitamah” of Indian politics.
On his 101st birth anniversary. take a look at some of the interesting facts about the former PM of India.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the Prime Minister of India not once or twice but thrice. The first time he became PM was way back in 1996 when BJP emerged as the single largest party in the Lok Sabha General Elections.
He was by far the only parliamentarian who got elected from four different states altogether Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat were those states from where he was elected.
Vajpayee had a law degree from the DAV College in Kanpur along with his father.
His sister used to throw his RSS Khakhi pants which Vajpayee used to wear many times outside the house.
One of the rare fact in politics is that Vajpayee was the most popular politician & the first ever non-congress PM to serve a full term of 5 years in office.
