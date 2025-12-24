Mohammed Rafi Birth Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About The Legendary Singer

By: Sunanda Singh | December 24, 2025
One resonant voice that changed the direction of romantic melodies in Indian movies is Mohammed Rafi, who, with his soulful music, gave Indian movies an exemplar.
December 24 marks the 101st anniversary of the birth of iconic singer Mohammed Rafi, one of Bollywood's greatest singers ever.
Mohammed Rafi was the second oldest of his six siblings. His nickname was Pheeko.
In 1941, he made his debut in Lahore as a playback singer in the duet 'Soniye Nee, Heeriye Nee' with Zeenat Begum in the Punjabi film 'Gul Baloch' (released in 1944).
He made his Hindi debut with the song 'Aji dil ho kaabu mein to dildar ki Aisi taisi' for the film Gaon Ki Gori in 1945.
The 'Padma Shri Mohammed Rafi Chowk' was named after him in the Bandra suburbs of Mumbai.
Rafi's last track for composer Laxmikant-Pyarelal was "Shaam Phir Kyun Udaas Hai Dost, Tu Kahin Aas Paas Hai Dost," captured just hours before his death.
