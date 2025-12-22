Chaudhary Charan Singh's Birth Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About India's 5th PM

By: Sunanda Singh | December 22, 2025

December 23 is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh. This day is also observed as Kisan Diwas

Chaudhary Charan Singh, a champion of India's peasants and farmers, was an influential Indian political leader and activist who eventually became the Prime Minister of India.

Chaudhary Charan Singh also served as the 3rd Deputy Prime Minister of India from January 1979 to July 1979.

He also served as the 5th Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh as a member of the Bhartiya Kranti Dal.

Chaudhary Charan Singh was the first prime minister of India who never went to parliament.

He imagined a community without caste divisions, where marginalized groups had access to economic opportunities.

