'Firefighters Play Holi As NRIs Play Diwali': US Cops Douse Fireworks In New Jersey

Diwali in US | Image Courtesy: X (@mukul_verma.16)

Diwali celebrations in New Jersey took an unexpected turn when a group of firefighters was seen spraying water amid a street full of bursting firecrackers. The viral video, shared by an Indian resident, initially sparked confusion and outrage online; many assumed the officials were shutting down the festivities.

Read Also Muslim Family Secretly Celebrates Diwali On The Streets, Viral Video Melts Internet Heart

What exactly happened?

The video, posted by Mukul Verma on Instagram, captured a vibrant street in New Jersey filled with Indians celebrating Diwali with people cheering and fireworks lighting up the night. Moments later, fire trucks appeared, and firefighters began spraying water in the air, leading several online users to believe that the celebrations were being stopped.

Check out the viral video:

'Please don’t spread hate'

However, Verma later stepped in to clear the air. “Just to clarify — this Diwali celebration was fully permitted by the state, and fireworks were officially allowed. All safety measures like roadblocks, ambulance & fire brigade were arranged by the city,” he wrote in the comments.

He further explained that the confusion arose when a few skyshot fireworks, which were not part of the approved list, were accidentally lit. “Someone from the crowd suddenly lit skyshots which weren’t allowed, so the fire brigade sprayed water only for safety — not to stop Diwali,” Verma clarified. “The police were managing the crowd. Please don’t spread hate; Diwali is about light, love & unity.”

Online, reactions were mixed. While some users found humor in the situation. The video has since garnered thousands of views, becoming a reminder that even across oceans, the spirit of Diwali continues to unite communities.