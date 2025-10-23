 Muslim Family Secretly Celebrates Diwali On The Streets, Viral Video Melts Internet Heart
Muslim Family Secretly Celebrates Diwali On The Streets, Viral Video Melts Internet Heart

The clip shows the family carefully lighting crackers along the roadside, fulfilling their young sons’ innocent wish to celebrate Diwali like everyone else.

Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
Muslim family secretly celebrates Diwali | Image Courtesy: Instagram (zindagi.gulzar.h)

In a heartwarming moment that’s lighting up social media, a Muslim family’s humble Diwali celebration on a quiet street has touched millions of hearts across the country. The short video, now going viral, captures the essence of what the Festival of Lights and unity in India truly stand for.

The clip shows the family carefully lighting crackers along the roadside, fulfilling their young sons’ innocent wish to celebrate Diwali like everyone else. According to reports, they chose a secluded spot to enjoy the festival peacefully, away from societal judgement or disapproval.

Check out the viral video below:

Internet reacts

The video quickly gathered thousands of views and emotional comments. One user beautifully summed it up, writing, “Kabhi kabhi bacho ki zid bhi achi hoti hai 🙌🙌.” Another said, “This story melts my heart🫠🫶🏻.”

While some expressed that the family should have been allowed privacy, others saw the video as a symbol of hope. “True India, my India — love for all ❤️😍,” wrote a user, while another commented, “Are bhai, sumdi mein kya Diwali manana, sabke saath manavo… Happy Diwali to all 🙌.”

One more stated, "This is so sad . They should be celebrating the little joys with people and friends 😢. What is the point of faith if you have restrictions in it . When it feels wrong. 😑"

Other comments read, "Humanity First .Religion 2🙌👏," "We openly celebrate all the festivals," and "First Country than Religion 😍"

About Diwali 2025

This year, Diwali was celebrated on October 20, beginning with Dhanteras on October 18 and concluding with Bhai Dooj on October 23. Across the country, homes were illuminated, sweets were shared, and hearts were full — and this small family’s celebration reminded everyone that light knows no religion.

