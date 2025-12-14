 Neha Dhupia On Daughter Mehr's First Word 'Bas': Importance Of Teaching Consent Early
Neha Dhupia On Daughter Mehr's First Word 'Bas': Importance Of Teaching Consent Early

Neha Dhupia revealed that the first word she taught her daughter Mehr was “bas” (enough) to help her understand consent and personal boundaries early in life. She stressed that children should feel empowered to say no, to food, touch, or attention, reinforcing that they are not anyone’s toy and that respecting boundaries begins at home

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
article-image

Actor Neha Dhupia has once again sparked an important conversation, this time around parenting, consent, and boundaries. In a recent interview, Neha opened up about how she consciously chose to introduce the idea of personal limits to her daughter at a very young age, reinforcing that respect begins at home.

Why ‘Bas’ matters?

Neha revealed that the very first word she taught her daughter Mehr was ‘bas’, meaning enough. For her, this wasn’t just a word, but a tool of self-expression and empowerment.

“Khana nahi khana, bas bol do, you should know where your boundaries lie. Today, she applies it too. It is a way of showing consent. Ye nahi ki someone keeps pulling your cheeks. You are not someone’s toy,” she told Bollywood Bubble.

By encouraging her child to clearly say no, whether it’s about food, physical affection, or personal space, Neha highlights how everyday situations can become lessons in consent. Teaching children that their discomfort is valid helps them grow into adults who understand both self-respect and mutual respect.

Mothers and the role of boundary-aetting

Neha’s approach underlines a larger truth: mothers play a crucial role in teaching daughters how to identify, communicate, and defend their boundaries. In a society where children, especially girls, are often expected to be polite or accommodating, normalising words like “no” and “enough” becomes revolutionary.

When daughters are taught early that they are allowed to refuse unwanted touch or attention, it builds confidence, body autonomy, and emotional safety. Neha’s parenting philosophy shows that consent doesn’t begin with complicated conversations later in life, it starts with simple, everyday choices made visible and respected.

Parenting beyond protection

Rather than shielding children from the world, Neha believes in preparing them for it. By making boundary-setting a normal part of communication, children learn that their voices matter.

Her stance also subtly challenges the long-held belief that children owe affection to adults. Whether it’s hugging relatives or tolerating teasing, Neha’s message is clear: children are not obligated to comply if they’re uncomfortable.

Neha Dhupia married actor Angad Bedi in May 2018 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. Later that year, in November 2018, the couple welcomed their daughter Mehr. Since becoming parents, both Neha and Angad have spoken about conscious parenting, equality at home, and raising emotionally aware children.

