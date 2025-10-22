Daughters Seek Justice After Late Father's Gold Kada Goes Missing From Navi Mumbai Hospital In Viral Post, Internet Supports

Image Courtesy: Instagram (Gitika Shetty and Parini Shetty)

In a deeply emotional appeal, sisters Gitika Shetty and Parini Shetty have taken to Instagram, alleging that MGM Hospital, CBD Belapur, failed to return their late father’s gold kada after his death.

In a post shared on October 21, the sisters recounted the incident, writing, “On 16th October 2025, my father, Rajendra Vittal Shetty, was admitted to MGM Hospital, CBD Belapur, after a heart attack. A few hours later, we were told he was no more.”

They further explained that their father always wore a gold kada, crafted from their grandmother’s mangalsutra, making it a priceless family heirloom. “It was supposed to be passed on to us as a legacy,” Gitika shared. However, when the hospital returned his belongings, the kada was missing.

“When we asked them to return it, they said it was steel. But it’s clearly visible in the CCTV footage that it’s gold — they’ve even admitted it was misplaced,” the sisters claimed.

Check out the post below:

Despite repeated follow-ups and emails, they say there has been no response from the hospital authorities. “That kada isn’t just gold to us — it’s a piece of him, of our family,” Gitika wrote, urging people to help reach the authorities.

Internet supports

Soon their post garnished thousands of views and comments with netizens seeking for their justice. Many in the comment section tagged Mumbai and Navi Mumbai police, along with MGM Hospital.

One user slammed the hospital, stating, "@mgmcbd really shameful that you could take advantage of someone’s death! I really hope @mumbaipolice you look into this and take action !"

"My deepest condolences to you and your family. May his soul rest in peace, and may you find the strength to get through this difficult time. 🙏 @mumbaipolice @navimumbaipolice," commented another.

A thrid comment read, "This is unacceptable. Losing a loved one is painful enough, having to fight for something that belonged to him, robbing them of memories makes it even worse. The hospital must be held accountable. @navimumbaipolice please take this into consideration."