 How Gen Z Stars Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan & Navya Nanda Lit Up Diwali 2025 In Exquisite Lehengas
Ditching predictable reds and golds, besties Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Navya Naveli Nanda showed up in a burst of colour, shimmer, and personality.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 03:47 PM IST
article-image

When it comes to festive fashion, Gen Z isn't here to play it simple—and this Diwali was proof. Ditching predictable reds and golds, besties Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Navya Naveli Nanda showed up in a burst of colour, shimmer, and personality. From mirror-worked pastels to vibrant silks and royal blues, these style-savvy stars turned traditional dressing into a masterclass in modern glamour. Take a closer look at who wore what this Diwali!

Ananya Panday's mermaid-core lehenga

If anyone knows how to make a statement with colour, it's Ananya Panday. The actress added a refreshing touch to the festive glam in a stunning turquoise and beige lehenga by designer Arpita Mehta. Her look featured intricate mirror cutdana and multi-thread embroidery over a Banarasi base, paired with a plunging bralette blouse that gave the traditional silhouette a modern spin. A soft organza dupatta with butti and tassel detailing completed the ensemble with elegance.

article-image

To top it off, Ananya chose a breathtaking Navratna heirloom necklace by Sunita Shekhawaret, reportedly handcrafted in 22K gold and adorned with pearls and gemstones. Luminous skin, glossy pink lips, and sleek hair made her the picture of contemporary elegance, proving why she’s a Gen Z fashion trailblazer.

Suhana Khan's sunshine glow

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan oozed festive warmth in a vibrant yellow lehenga that effortlessly blended luxury and youthfulness. The ensemble was adorned with delicate pearl, bead, and ghungroo detailing. Crafted from jeni silk and organza, Suhana paired the lehenga skit with a matching blouse and odhni.

article-image

The actress styled the look with multi-hued jewellery, including bangles, a maang tikka, and statement earrings, that complemented her outfit’s vivid hues. Her dewy makeup and soft waves tied the look together, making her appear every bit the festive muse.

Navya Naveli Nanda's less is more rule

Proving that minimalism can still turn heads, Navya Naveli Nanda opted for a royal indigo blue lehenga with a chime-inspired high-neck blouse featuring vibrant beadwork.

Navya's makeup leaned toward shimmer with smoky eyes, while her jewellery choices remained subtle with just a pair of gangling silver earrings, letting the craftsmanship of her outfit shine. Her Diwali style clearly reflected her personality perfectly - sophisticated and effortless

