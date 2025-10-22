Sonam Kapoor's Iconic Diwali Outfits Styled By Sister Rhea

By: Anita Aikara | October 22, 2025

Tradition meets style, as Sonam Kapoor is wrapped in craft, colour and quiet celebration at Diwali

All images courtesy: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Bindi looks so good on Sonam and so do the oversized ear-cuffs

Sonam paints a splendid picture of tradition in Aseem Kapoor separates

Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor and team, Sonam did push the boundaries of festive fashion

This Diwali, Sonam chose stunning silhouettes, soft lights over loud sparkles

Doesn't her look take you back to the 90s?

Her Rimple & Harpreet outfit will give you a masterclass in nailing quiet luxury