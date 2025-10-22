Sonam Kapoor's Iconic Diwali Outfits Styled By Sister Rhea

By: Anita Aikara | October 22, 2025
Tradition meets style, as Sonam Kapoor is wrapped in craft, colour and quiet celebration at Diwali
All images courtesy: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram
Bindi looks so good on Sonam and so do the oversized ear-cuffs
Sonam paints a splendid picture of tradition in Aseem Kapoor separates
Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor and team, Sonam did push the boundaries of festive fashion
This Diwali, Sonam chose stunning silhouettes, soft lights over loud sparkles
Doesn't her look take you back to the 90s?
Her Rimple & Harpreet outfit will give you a masterclass in nailing quiet luxury