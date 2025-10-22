 Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share With Your Brothers And Sisters
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHappy Bhai Dooj 2025: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share With Your Brothers And Sisters

Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share With Your Brothers And Sisters

This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 07:02 PM IST
article-image

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej or Bhai Tika in different parts of India, marks the beautiful culmination of the five-day Diwali festival. This heartwarming occasion celebrates the cherished bond between brothers and sisters, symbolising love, protection, and lifelong support.

This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Thursday, October 23, 2025, with sisters performing aarti, applying tilak on their brothers’ foreheads, and praying for their happiness and long life. In return, brothers shower their sisters with gifts and promises of care, making it a festival of affection and togetherness.

25+ Happy Bhai Dooj 2025 wishes

Read Also
Diwali 2024: Gifting Ideas For Sisters On Bhai Dooj
article-image
Read Also
Diwali 2025: Why Is Deepawali Celebrated Over 5 Days? Lakshmi Puja Muhurat Timings Explained
article-image

FPJ Shorts
Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot Asserts Unity In INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot Asserts Unity In INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Putin Oversees Strategic Nuclear Drills Amid Uncertainty Over Planned Summit With Trump
Putin Oversees Strategic Nuclear Drills Amid Uncertainty Over Planned Summit With Trump
OnlyFans Paid $25 Billion To Creators Since Its 2016 Launch, Says CEO Keily Blair - VIDEO
OnlyFans Paid $25 Billion To Creators Since Its 2016 Launch, Says CEO Keily Blair - VIDEO
Team India's T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav Seeks Sai Baba's Divine Blessings At Shirdi Ahead Of Australia Series; Video
Team India's T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav Seeks Sai Baba's Divine Blessings At Shirdi Ahead Of Australia Series; Video
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share With Your Brothers And Sisters

Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share With Your Brothers And Sisters

This Man Owns 100 Kurtas, Yet He Gets 2-3 New Ones Stitched Every Month: Here's Why

This Man Owns 100 Kurtas, Yet He Gets 2-3 New Ones Stitched Every Month: Here's Why

Sonam Kapoor's Iconic Diwali Outfits Styled By Sister Rhea

Sonam Kapoor's Iconic Diwali Outfits Styled By Sister Rhea

Kareena Kapoor Celebrates 'No-Glam' Diwali With Saif Ali Khan, Taimur & Jeh At Kids Club; Says...

Kareena Kapoor Celebrates 'No-Glam' Diwali With Saif Ali Khan, Taimur & Jeh At Kids Club; Says...

How Gen Z Stars Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan & Navya Nanda Lit Up Diwali 2025 In Exquisite Lehengas

How Gen Z Stars Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan & Navya Nanda Lit Up Diwali 2025 In Exquisite Lehengas