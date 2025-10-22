Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share With Your Brothers And Sisters

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej or Bhai Tika in different parts of India, marks the beautiful culmination of the five-day Diwali festival. This heartwarming occasion celebrates the cherished bond between brothers and sisters, symbolising love, protection, and lifelong support.

This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Thursday, October 23, 2025, with sisters performing aarti, applying tilak on their brothers’ foreheads, and praying for their happiness and long life. In return, brothers shower their sisters with gifts and promises of care, making it a festival of affection and togetherness.

25+ Happy Bhai Dooj 2025 wishes