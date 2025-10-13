Why Is Diwali Celebrated Over 5 Days? All About Dhanteras, Narak Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja & Bhai Dooj

Canva

Diwali, or Deepavali, is more than just India’s biggest festival of lights; it’s a celebration of victory, renewal, and the return of joy. Across the country, streets and homes glow with diyas, sweets fill tables, and hearts overflow with gratitude. In 2025, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20, with Lakshmi Puja Muhurat from 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM, as per Drik Panchang.

Why is Diwali celebrated over 5 days?

Many forget that Diwali isn’t a single-day celebration; it’s a five-day journey of devotion, cleansing, and connection. It is celebrated for five days to honour different aspects of life, wealth, victory, gratitude, and family bonds. Each day holds unique significance: Dhanteras for prosperity, Choti Diwali for cleansing, Diwali for Goddess Lakshmi, Govardhan Puja for nature’s blessings, and Bhai Dooj for sibling love, symbolising light conquering darkness.

Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja muhurat (as per Drik Panchang)

Amavasya Tithi Begins: October 20, 3:44 PM

Amavasya Tithi Ends: October 21, 5:54 PM

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: October 20, 7:08 PM – 8:18 PM

Pradosh Kaal: October 20, 5:46 PM – 8:18 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: October 20, 7:08 PM – 9:03 PM

These timings are considered the most sacred for performing Lakshmi Puja, when devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kubera for prosperity and well-being.

Pixabay

Let’s explore what each day represents:

Each of the five days, Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Badi Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj, carries its own spiritual and cultural meaning.

Day 1: Dhanteras | October 18, 2025

Dhanteras marks the auspicious beginning of Diwali. “Dhan” means wealth, and “Teras” means the 13th lunar day. Devotees worship Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health, and buy gold, silver, or new utensils for prosperity. Cleaning homes on this day signifies clearing negative energy and welcoming fortune. The first diya of Diwali is lit on Dhanteras, marking the start of days filled with light and blessings.

Day 2: Choti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi | October 20, 2025

The second day honours Lord Krishna’s victory over Narakasura, symbolising the end of darkness and ignorance. People wake up early, take ritual oil baths, and decorate homes with diyas and rangoli. It’s believed that this cleansing, physical and spiritual, prepares devotees to receive Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings on Diwali night.

Day 3: Badi Diwali & Lakshmi Puja | October 20, 2025

The main day of Diwali celebrates Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya and the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and fortune. Homes glitter with diyas, lanterns, and rangolis. Families perform Lakshmi Puja during Pradosh Kaal (5:46 PM–8:18 PM), praying for prosperity and peace. It’s also a time to express gratitude, share sweets, and celebrate togetherness.

Day 4: Govardhan Puja | October 22, 2025

On this day, devotees honour Lord Krishna, who lifted the Govardhan hill to protect his devotees from torrential rains. People make small hill replicas with food or cow dung and offer prayers to Mother Earth. The day highlights gratitude for nature and teaches the value of compassion, humility, and sustainable living.

Day 5: Bhai Dooj | October 23, 2025

The festival concludes with Bhai Dooj, celebrating the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. Legend says Yamraj visited his sister Yami on this day, and her love granted protection to all brothers. Sisters perform aarti and apply tilak on their brothers’ foreheads, praying for their long life.