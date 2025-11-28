How Nita Ambani Turned Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 Auction Into A High Fashion Moment & An Ode To Her Grandchildren

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction in Delhi wasn’t just about big cricketing bids and strategic war rooms. The event, buzzing with energy as franchises chased the next breakout star, unexpectedly turned into a style moment, thanks to Nita Ambani.

The Mumbai Indians co-owner and philanthropist arrived with team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, immediately capturing the spotlight. While her elegance is always a familiar sight at major sporting fixtures, this time it was an accessory detail that made fashion cameras zoom in.

The Hermès bag with a heartfelt twist

Nita Ambani carried a luxurious Hermès handbag, showcasing the label’s signature craftsmanship. But the real statement came from four gem-encrusted charms hanging from the handle, spelling out A, P, K and V.

These initials represent Aadiya, Krishna, Prithvi and Veda, her beloved grandchildren. The sparkling custom charms were more than just a style statement; they highlighted her bond with family in the most luxe way possible.

Sentimental luxury- A signature Ambani style

Known for her refined taste, Nita Ambani often blends personal meaning with high fashion. From bespoke evening clutches to heirloom-inspired details, sentimental customisation has long been a quiet theme in her wardrobe.

The APKV charms felt like a natural extension of that aesthetic, subtle yet extravagant, personal yet iconic.

Personalisation in high-end fashion- A growing trend

Custom charms and monogrammed luxury accessories have been rising in global fashion circles. Celebrities and elite consumers increasingly favour items that reflect personal stories. With the Ambani matriarch championing the trend in India, it’s no surprise that such details are sparking new interest among style enthusiasts and collectors.

Once the cameras stopped clicking and fashion discussions faded, the spotlight shifted back to the buzzing auction floor. Franchises crunched numbers, scouts watched anxiously, and the 2026 WPL auction lived up to its reputation, high stakes, surprise picks, and young talent claiming the moment.