 This Chinese Superfruit Is Not Only A Powerhouse Of Fibre But Is Also Diabetic-Friendly
Persimmons are emerging as India’s exciting new superfruit, rapidly replacing apples in the North. With cultivation doubling in Himachal’s Kullu district and production expected to reach 1,400 metric tonnes, the fruit is gaining huge popularity. Rich in fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, persimmons are healthier and more diabetes-friendly

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 09:08 AM IST
article-image

Move over apples, there’s a new star rising in India’s orchards! Juicy, vibrant, and jam-packed with nutrients, the persimmon is quickly stealing the spotlight as the country’s next big fruit obsession. What was once considered an exotic treat from China is now becoming a household favorite in India, and farmers and food lovers are equally thrilled about its arrival. With its incredible health benefits, luxurious sweetness, and booming market demand, persimmons are officially the superfruit everyone is talking about!

A fruit on the fast track

In just the last two years, persimmon cultivation in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district has doubled, expanding from 200 to 400 hectares. Production is predicted to touch around 1,400 metric tonnes this year. Jammu & Kashmir and other North Indian regions are also witnessing a surge in new orchards, all thanks to ideal weather conditions and rising profitability.

Apples Out, Persimmons In?

Climate change is reshaping India’s fruit industry. Warmer conditions have reduced the profit and productivity of apples in the Himalayan foothills, in some areas, returns have dropped by nearly 50%. Persimmons, however, thrive with fewer temperature constraints. They are low-maintenance, need minimal insecticides, and withstand environmental stress better, making them the smarter crop for future farming.

A Goldmine for Farmers

Persimmons aren’t just healthier, they’re lucrative.
Currently priced at nearly double the rate of apples, these fruits offer growers higher income with lesser investment. With growing demand and limited supply, farmers see persimmons as a long-term sustainable venture.

A powerhouse of nutrition

Why are health-conscious Indians falling in love with persimmons?
Because they deliver BIG benefits:

-High in Vitamin C & Vitamin A: great for immunity and eyes

-Loaded with antioxidants: protects cells and reduces inflammation

-Double the fiber of apples: supports digestion and slows sugar absorption

-Contains potassium: good for the heart

-Despite tasting sweet, they cause a lower glycemic spike: a better option for diabetics

This superfruit proves you can satisfy your sweet tooth without guilt!

