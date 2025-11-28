'21 Poems Shaped By The Roads I Run': Mumbai Architect Nandini Sampat On Her Debut Book 'Loop, Knot, Repeat'

'Loop, Knot, Repeat' by Nandini Sampat |

Running is more than a sport for Mumbai-based architect Nandini Sampat. It has never been just about the distance but the "discipline, freedom, ritual and rebellion".

Each of her runs begin with a simple act, which also happens to be the inspiration behind the title of her debut collection of poems, Loop, Knot, Repeat: Running Through Life, Motherhood, and Mumbai. The book is her "love letter" to Mumbai, the city she grew up in.

"Running is personal, but it is never solitary. It takes a village. It creates a community, and it leaves us altered. This collection is my attempt to honour that through rhythm, breath, and the pulse of language that mirrors the run itself," she shares.

In an interview with FPJ, she speaks about her running journey, living in Mumbai, acing her career, rocking motherhood, and why she has been enjoying writing as she grows older.

Loop, Knot, Repeat: Running Through Life, Motherhood, and Mumbai

The first poem titled Before The City Awakes speaks about the quiet, dark streets of Mumbai when Nandini starts her run at 5:30 am. She lists familiar sights like the man pushing his cycle up the flyover, bright lights of the petrol station and the raised concrete she hops over. There's also a mention of being a woman, and still being safe at that hour.

"It is a great privilege to be able to put one's thoughts out there in a book," says Nandini. However, at the same time, she candidly accepts that it's a moment of vulnerability too. "As exciting as it is, this experience is also daunting."

The collection of poems seemed like a wonderful way for Nandini to be able to convey her thoughts as a runner. The poems are her attempt to deliver, in words, a very truthful interpretation of what she experiences during her run, and how it intertwines into her life and motherhood.

"It is a collection of 21 poems," she mentions, adding that she has been running since the end of 2021. As for writing little notes and penning her thoughts in journals, that's something she has done all her life.

"As I get older, I enjoy writing everything down. So, when this opportunity came up, it seemed like a good way to very succinctly convey my different thoughts of running without having to delve with a book as a whole."

The 21 poems also helped her bring out a variety of experiences.

Nandini at the Berlin Marathon 2025 |

The Athlete In Her Family

Everyone who has personally known Nandini, will also know that she has always been an athlete. "Since I was in school, I have been very active. I was the captain of the basketball team. I did a bit of cross country. But after having my kids, I did not do any activity," she reveals. Later, while getting back into some kind of fitness, she tore the meniscus in her left knee and had to have a surgery.

"Part of the journey of restarting my strength and fitness was to begin my running, and I just fell in love with it. There were no expectations to suddenly become a great runner. It was my own journey; my own milestone," adds Nandini, who loves being outside and exploring the city.

Eventually she began training as a runner, and finished the full marathon in Berlin which was very exciting. "I felt immense joy running my full marathon with people I didn't know — there were 55,000 people from all parts of the world. It was a exhilarating experience."

Nandini has a dedicated list of fans and followers on Instagram cheering for her as a runner; it's a supportive, organic community she enjoys.

"At 46, I'm now considered the master, even though I've only started" she laughs. "Running is such a humbling experience. I am an early morning runner and am out on the Mumbai roads at 5 am. There are very few people running at that time."

Mumbai Runs Through Her Veins

Born and raised in Mumbai, Nandini is well-versed with every little nook and corner of the city. "As a runner and architect, it is an absolute joy that I get to run across every part of the city. As an architect, I have helped conserve the Rajabai Clock Tower, Tata HQ, Cathedral School and so many important landmarks that I run by.

Of all the things she really loves about the city, she says, "Mumbai with all its bumps and falls is such an energizing, beautiful city. There is a sense of safety, security, resilience and pride. It is lovely that through running, I get to experience these things about the city."

Her favourite part of the day in Mumbai is before the sunrise. "It is so quiet, but there is a whole different world functioning. These are the simple joys that one lives for," she exclaims.

Law, architecture and now writing, Nandini has a very impressive resume to begin with. "My love has always been architecture. It is called Master of the Arts for a reason. It touches every other discipline or vertical. Every time I build, I learn."

The research-driven architect is very grateful for her experience as a lawyer too. All her life, she has worn several hats. "In school, I was a Bharatnatyam dancer. In college, I was on the crew (rowing) team. I have a degree in Temple Architecture. As for running, it teaches me discipline. It gives me joy. It is exciting and has become part of my life."

Nandini's mom Brinda Somaya proudly flaunts her Berlin marathon medal |

Her Family; Her Biggest Support System

Nandini works with her mom and she considers herself fortunate to be doing that for 20 years now. I continue to have her by my side. Mom has always been such an important force in my life, and she continues to be. Both my mom and dad have encouraged me to learn new things. It takes a village to make sure that I can run and without my husband and parents, it would not have been possible to chase my passion."

A mother to two boys — one 15, and another 11 — Nandini's last poem in her book is dedicated to her sons. "I hope they will be as passionate about running as I am. In the present day, where all goes by too fast, it is important to take a moment to be grateful. That's what running and this collection of poems has been able to do for me," she adds.

Her sons have read the book, and they are well-initiated into sports. Her older one has taken part in the 5K dream run, and the younger one is a footballer. "They watch me daily, leaving at 5 am for my run, and reach the bus-stop at 6:30 am to drop them, drenched head-to-toe in sweat. I hope, for them, these are memories that will be about discipline and rigor."

Stay Patient and Trust the Journey

According to Nandini, "patience is something we have to learn throughout our lives in different forms", and Mumbai, motherhood and running has taught her just that.

At present, it's hard to say where Nandini's writing career is headed or what the future holds for her as an author. "I got into this (the collection of poems) as it was just about honest writing. I'm not sure how it will be received in the universe, but it's something I wanted to put out there.

"As architects, we love photography, writing, films and research. As I learn more, and gain new experiences, I look forward to sharing it, be it in a book format or something else."

Her Advice To All Moms Is To Be Brave

"Don't let your life get static," she warns. "Go out there, find whatever you are passionate about and do it. So many women have given up the dream to pursue something.

"It will be hard; it is not going to be easy. But give yourself a goal and go after it. The amount of satisfaction you get when something is achieved cannot be matched with anything else. I would love to see more mothers out there. Do something exciting, life goes by really soon."

There is a poem in Nandini's book about an amazing run she did in with 5,000 other women running through the streets of Mumbai at night. "It was incredible," she says.

"Running has taught me patience when I had none, courage when doubt weighed heavy, and endurance when exhaustion took over. Some days I ran to escape, some days to find myself. It has shown me how to stumble, rise, and keep moving."