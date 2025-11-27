Fatima Sana Shaikh & Vijay Verma Turn Up The Heat In Custom Ivory Manish Malhotra Ensembles

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 27, 2025

Fatima Sana Shaikh & Vijay Verma are currently promoting their upcoming movie 'Gustakh Dil'. They were recently seen wearing custom Manish Malhotra and they looked regal

All images from Instagram

Fatima was wearing an Ivory saree with metallic embellishments. Adorned with sequins, beads, and metallic rose motifs that add a luxe sheen under the sun

Vijay Verma was seen wearing His outfit features tiered wide-leg bottoms, a fresh, contemporary twist on ethnic menswear

Heavily embroidered sleeveless blouse with intricate beadwork that balances tradition with glamour

Her ring with cascading pearl strings becomes a standout detail, a modern royal touch

A layered pearl hairchain draped over open wavy hair, elegant and beach-wedding perfect

Rolled sleeves, a standout watch, and minimal jewelry keep the look clean, modern, and sophisticated

Thanks For Reading!

