Fatima Sana Shaikh & Vijay Verma Turn Up The Heat In Custom Ivory Manish Malhotra Ensembles

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 27, 2025
Fatima Sana Shaikh & Vijay Verma are currently promoting their upcoming movie 'Gustakh Dil'. They were recently seen wearing custom Manish Malhotra and they looked regal
All images from Instagram
Fatima was wearing an Ivory saree with metallic embellishments. Adorned with sequins, beads, and metallic rose motifs that add a luxe sheen under the sun
Vijay Verma was seen wearing His outfit features tiered wide-leg bottoms, a fresh, contemporary twist on ethnic menswear
Heavily embroidered sleeveless blouse with intricate beadwork that balances tradition with glamour
Her ring with cascading pearl strings becomes a standout detail, a modern royal touch
A layered pearl hairchain draped over open wavy hair, elegant and beach-wedding perfect
Rolled sleeves, a standout watch, and minimal jewelry keep the look clean, modern, and sophisticated
Thanks For Reading!