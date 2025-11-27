Janhvi Kapoor Makes Pearl The Real Hero Of Her Jaw-Dropping Beige Lehenga By Manish Malhotra

Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra's lehenga |

If there's one thing Janhvi Kapoor knows how to do, it's turning a classic Indian silhouette into a full-blown fashion moment. Her style streak this year has been all about giving traditional wear a modern twist, and her latest appearance, thanks to Indian designer Manish Malhotra, proves she's only getting bolder and far more experimental.

Janhvi stuns in Manish Malhotra's lehenga

In the newest look, Janhvi slipped into a dreamy beige lehenga that felt equal parts ethereal and glamorous. The ensemble featured a-line skirt, decked up with tone-on-tone floral and leaf embroidery that shimmered without overwhelming the eye.

While the lehenga is stunning in itself, the real star is lots of pearls. Janhvi's choli was heavily adorned with intricate layers of pearls, delicate stones and shiny embellishments. It has a radiant texture that instantly elevates the look, making it feel thoroughly modern without losing its desi charm.

Leaning fully into the pearl theme, the actress accessorised the chic look with an exquisite choker featuring a vibrant emerald at the centre and dainty earrings, a sleek bangle, and rings that added just the right amount of sparkle without competing with the outfit.

Her glam stayed true to the "soft but stunning" brief with clean skin, flushed cheeks, brushed-up brows, warm pink-gold eyeshadow, defined liner, mascara, and glossy brown lips. With her hair parted neatly down the middle and left flowing, she let the ensemble and the pearls take the spotlight.