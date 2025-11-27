Mumbai This Weekend: Radhika Das Concert, Korean Beauty Festival & More Await In The City

Radhika Das Live | Instagram

If you're staying in Mumbai this weekend and wondering how to make the most of it, consider this your cheat sheet. From soulful kirtans and cutting-edge art to K-beauty pop-ups and massive music festivals, the city is buzzing with experiences across every mood. Here's your fresh weekend lineup with five events worth stepping out for.

Radhika Das Live

London-based kirtan artist and Bhakti Yoga practitioner Radhika Das opens his first-ever India tour in Mumbai, bringing devotional music, mantra meditation, and a heart-calming atmosphere to the city. After performing across 30+ global cities, he brings his soulful set to Goregaon for one night only, making it a must-visit.

When: 29 November

Where: Hall 6, NESCO Center, Goregaon

Korean Beauty Festival

K-beauty lovers, this one's for you. Popular brands, including Innisfree and Laneige, headline the latest edition of the Tira Korean Beauty Festival, an immersive pop-up dedicated to Korea's most-loved skincare rituals. Expect innovative textures, cult classics, workshops, influencer meet-ups and a full sensory dive into Jeju-powered formulas and hydration-led science.

When: 27 November | 7 PM onwards

Where: The Courtyard, Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel

GamingCon Bharat 2025

Gamers, tech geeks, and cosplay fans—your arena awaits. With electrifying esports tournaments, a stacked creator conference, board-game corners, brand showcases and interactive zones, GamingCon's second edition is here. It promises to be an all-out celebration of India's swelling gaming culture.

When: 29–30 November | 11 AM onwards

Where: NESCO, Goregaon

Zamna India 3.0

After two sold-out editions, Zamna Festival returns to Mumbai with its signature blend of deep electronic music, hypnotic lighting, and jungle-inspired ambiance. Expect top global DJs, immersive stage designs, and Tulum's timeless underground vibe, right under the open sky.

When: 30 November | 5 PM onwards

Where: Jio Drive-In Theatre, BKC

Japanoise – Art Exhibition

Grand Hyatt transforms into a portal of Indo-Japanese creative dialogue with Japanoise, a sweeping exhibition featuring leading contemporary Indian artists. The showcase explores concepts like ma, wabi-sabi, and kintsugi through sculpture, photography, installations and mixed media, moving beyond surface aesthetics to deeper philosophical parallels.

When: On view till 3 January 2026

Where: Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel & Residences