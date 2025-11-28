Jyotirao Phule Death Anniversary: Everything About History, Significance And More About India's Social Activist

Jyotirao Phule Birth Anniversary | Pinterest

Jyotirao Phule, also known as Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, was a writer and social activist from Maharashtra. He worked tirelessly to eliminate harmful customs and practices in Indian society, including untouchability, the caste system, and the subjugation of women. Born into a Marwari caste family on April 1, 1827, Phule passed away on November 28, 1890.

From a young age, he had a strong desire to contribute to society, firmly believing that education is essential for uplifting humanity. Phule recognized the power of knowledge in overcoming societal challenges and devoted himself to promoting education for all.

Jyotirao Phule teaching Savitribai Phule | File Image

Who was Jyotirao Phule?

Jyotirao Phule, also known as Jyotiba Phule, was born in the Satara district of Maharashtra in 1827. Phule belonged to the Hindu Mali caste. The Mali caste traditionally worked as gardeners and florists. Despite belonging to a lower caste, Phule never faced caste discrimination due to his family's close ties with the Peshwas. However, he once encountered caste prejudice, which inspired him to establish a school for females. Jyotirao married Savitirbai in 1840. Savitribai was very young at that time and when she said that she wanted to be a teacher, Jyotirao Phule educated her and shared his knowledge with her.

Contributions of Jyotirao Phule to Indian society

Jyotirao Phule always wanted to contribute to society. He was against untouchability and worked towards eradicating it. Jyotirao Phule observed that people from lower castes were prohibited from entering the temple on the pretext that their shadow could pollute the temple's environment. Phule was a social reformer who noticed several social evils prevalent in society.

Mahatma Phule observed that people from lower castes were not allowed to eat with upper-caste people and were subjected to many discriminatory practices. He decided to take a stand and fight against social injustices. He advocated for several important causes with his wife, including widow remarriage, the prevention of child marriage, and the promotion of girls' education. They also established a center to prevent infanticide, aiming to reduce the rate of maternal deaths during childbirth.