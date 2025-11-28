 Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: Toddler And Mother Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Anantapur
ANIUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 09:05 AM IST
A three-year-old toddler with his throat slit, and his mother, Amulya, were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Anantapur district on Thursday. Amulya's husband, Ravi, works as a Deputy Tahsildar at the Ramagiri Tahsildar office.

Anantapur Town DSP Srinivas Rao stated that based on information received on Thursday evening, the police went to the residence of Ravi after he alerted them. Since Amulya was not opening the door, the police, along with neighbours, broke it open.

Cops Probe Murder–Suicide Angle

Police are investigating the case from all angles, examining whether it is a murder related to family dispute or a suicide. The One Town Police are questioning Ravi in connection with the incident.

Bodies Found Inside Locked House

Inside the house, they found Amulya (30) and her young son dead, reportedly in a suspected suicide. The reasons behind the deaths are still unclear.

Police officials said that further details will be disclosed soon.

