Air India Flight AI 2939 Makes Precautionary Landing In Delhi After Smoke Alert In Cargo Hold; Airline Issues Statement

Air India Flight AI 2939 Makes Emergency Landing In Delhi After Smoke Alert In Cargo Hold | Representational Image | X @ANI

New Delhi, November 27: An Air India flight bound for Ahmedabad was forced to return to Delhi on Thursday (November 27) night after the crew detected smoke in the aircraft’s cargo hold, sources told ANI. The flight, operating as AI 2939, made a safe emergency landing at 10:20 pm at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

According to initial information, the aircraft had only recently taken off from Delhi when sensors indicated the presence of smoke in the cargo compartment. Following safety protocols, the pilot informed air traffic control and immediately sought priority landing clearance.

As per reports, the emergency response teams were kept on standby as the aircraft landed. All passengers and crew members safely disembarked and no injuries have been reported in the incident. The cause of the smoke alert remains under investigation.

Air India official said, “The crew operating flight AI2939 from Delhi to Ahmedabad on 27 November decided to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a smoke indication in the cargo hold area, which was later found to be false after the aircraft underwent thorough precautionary checks. Following standard operating procedure, the aircraft landed in Delhi and the passengers and crew were disembarked safely."

The official further stated, "Our ground team at Delhi had provided immediate assistance to the passengers and alternative arrangements were made to fly them to their destination at the earliest. Any inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen situation is sincerely regretted. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain top priority.” -