DK Shivakumar Arrives In Mumbai For Private Event Amid Power Tussle With Karnataka CM Siddharamiah

DK Shivakumar Arrives In Mumbai For Private Event | ANI

Mumbai: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reached Mumbai on Thursday to attend a private event amid a power tussle with Chief Minister Siddharamiah. Shivakumar did not respond to any questions from the media regarding the current scenario.

"No one has called me (to Delhi) yet. I will be here tomorrow as well. Today, I am going to Mumbai for a private event, and I will be back by tonight," Shivakumar had said before leaving for Mumbai, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Reacting to the reports of leadership change in the state he said,", "...There is nothing there. I don't want to comment on it. Whatever the party says, we will work together."

Shivakumar's Cryptic Post

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar shared a cryptic post on his X handle. Shivakumar posted a picture message that reads, "Word power is world power".

"The biggest force in the world was to keep one's word. Be it a judge, president or anyone else including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. World power is world power," the message further read.

CM Siddaramaiah Responds

Hours later, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appeared to take a veiled swipe at his deputy. Highlighting his government’s achievements, he wrote, “A word is not power unless it betters the world for the people,” the post read.

The Siddaramaiah-DK Shivakumar tussle broke after the Congress' 2023 election victory and after the Congress high command chose Siddaramaiah as the state's new chief minister.