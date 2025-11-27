Karnataka Crisis: Siddaramaiah Hits Back With 'Word Isn't Power Unless' Jibe After DK Shivakumar' 'Word Power' Post

The ongoing power tussle within the Karnataka Congress intensified on Thursday after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appeared to take a veiled swipe at his deputy, DK Shivakumar, just hours after the latter posted a cryptic message on social media emphasising the importance of “keeping one’s word.”

DK Shivakumar, who has repeatedly asserted that there is unity within the party, took to X and posted a picture message stating, “The biggest force in the world is to keep one’s word. Be it a judge, president or anyone else including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. Word power is world power.” He captioned it with, “Keeping one’s word is the greatest strength in the world!”

Within hours, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted what many interpreted as a subtle retort. Highlighting his government’s achievements, he wrote, “A word is not power unless it betters the world for the people.” The timing of the post intensified speculation over simmering tensions between the two senior leaders.

While Shivakumar has maintained that the Congress in Karnataka is united, his supporters continue to claim that a rotational chief ministership was promised when the party formed the government in 2023. His supporters argue that Shivakumar was assured a turn at the top post—an assertion strongly rejected by Siddaramaiah’s camp.

Shivakumar Responds to Delhi Summons Speculation

Amid reports suggesting that Siddaramaiah had been called to Delhi by the party high command, Shivakumar dismissed rumours of his own summons. “No one has called me (to Delhi) yet. I will be here tomorrow as well. Today, I am going to Mumbai for a private event, and I will be back by tonight,” he told the media.

On reports of leadership change in the state, Shivakumar said, “There is nothing there. I don’t want to comment on it. Whatever the party says, we will work together.”

Congress High Command Weighs In

As speculation grows over the leadership issue, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday that the party would take a decision after speaking with both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.