 Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 27, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 27, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 27, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw

This popular Nagaland lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the complete winner list and official result PDF here for all ticket holders who wish to check their lucky numbers.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Representational Image

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Sandpiper Night Result for November 27, 2025, will be declared live at 8 PM today. This popular Nagaland lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the complete winner list and official result PDF here for all ticket holders who wish to check their lucky numbers.

You can view the results for the Dear Sandpiper Thursday Evening Lottery November 27, 2025, here:

Official Websites to Check Nagaland State Lottery Results

Lottery players can check the Nagaland State Lottery lucky draw results on the official websites: www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com. By visiting these sites and following the given steps, users can easily download the official result PDF and verify their ticket numbers.

FPJ Shorts
Disha Salian Death Case: Bombay HC Slams Police Over Delay In Inquiry; Asks Why Probe Still Ongoing After 5 Years
Disha Salian Death Case: Bombay HC Slams Police Over Delay In Inquiry; Asks Why Probe Still Ongoing After 5 Years
WPL 2026 Auction Updates: Deepti Sharma Returns To UP Warriorz For ₹3.2 Crore, Shikha Pandey Secures ₹2.40 Crore
WPL 2026 Auction Updates: Deepti Sharma Returns To UP Warriorz For ₹3.2 Crore, Shikha Pandey Secures ₹2.40 Crore
Jayalalithaa’s Campaign Manager And 9 Time MLA Joins Actor Vijay’s Party
Jayalalithaa’s Campaign Manager And 9 Time MLA Joins Actor Vijay’s Party
Mumbai’s Cama & Albless Hospital To Open India’s First Government Hospital Cosmetic Gynecology Department In 2026
Mumbai’s Cama & Albless Hospital To Open India’s First Government Hospital Cosmetic Gynecology Department In 2026

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

In India, the lottery is legal only in 13 states: Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Among them, the West Bengal State Lottery and the Nagaland State Lottery are the most popular because of their high prize amounts, with the first prize often reaching ₹1 Crore.

One of the main reasons for their popularity is affordability. Tickets for the Sikkim, Nagaland, and West Bengal lotteries are priced as low as ₹6, making them accessible to people from all backgrounds while still offering huge cash prizes. This mix of low-cost tickets and big rewards makes these state lotteries among the most trusted and followed in India.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 27, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TMC’s Saket Gokhale Slams BJP For ‘Passing Off’ Political Analyst As Party Leader After TV...

TMC’s Saket Gokhale Slams BJP For ‘Passing Off’ Political Analyst As Party Leader After TV...

Jayalalithaa’s Campaign Manager And 9 Time MLA Joins Actor Vijay’s Party

Jayalalithaa’s Campaign Manager And 9 Time MLA Joins Actor Vijay’s Party

Main Accused In RSS Leader’s Son Murder Case Killed In Punjab Police Encounter

Main Accused In RSS Leader’s Son Murder Case Killed In Punjab Police Encounter

Punjab News: 2 Bike-Borne Men Fire 23 Rounds At AAP Leader’s House In Phagwara

Punjab News: 2 Bike-Borne Men Fire 23 Rounds At AAP Leader’s House In Phagwara

PM Modi To Visit Karnataka, Goa On November 28, To Attend Major Events And Unveil 77-Feet Giant...

PM Modi To Visit Karnataka, Goa On November 28, To Attend Major Events And Unveil 77-Feet Giant...