Content Creator Shadab Jakati Apologises For Obscene Video Featuring Minor Girl After Being Granted Bail – Video

Meerut: Shadab Jakati, a YouTuber who became famous for the phrase “Das rupaye ka biskut kitne ka hai ji”, was arrested on charges of creating obscene content. The police produced Shadab in court, where he was granted bail. After receiving bail, he appeared before the media and offered a clarification regarding the video.

“I had made the video with my own daughter. In that video, all I said was that if you are so cute, such a lovely or beautiful child, then your mother must also be equally beautiful. I was praising her in the video. I did not feel there was anything wrong in it. I had thought it through before posting the video, but later I deleted it. If anyone has been harmed or hurt because of that video, then I apologise for it,” Shadab Jakati said, speaking to the media.

Shadab recently uploaded a video on his YouTube channel. The video shows him with a child and two women. He is accused of defaming women and creating child sexual abuse material.

The complaint states that in the video, Shadab Jakati made indecent and objectionable comments about the girl. The video shows a minor girl coming to a shop to buy some goods from Shadab's shop. When asked for money, the girl says her mother will pay. Shadab makes an obscene comment, asking, “if the girl is so beautiful, how beautiful her mother must be?”

Although Jakati said that the video has been deleted, it is still visible on his YouTube channel.

A complaint was filed against Shadab with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Reportedly, a social activist filed a complaint with the police, following which the Incholi police station in Meerut arrested Shadab Jakati. The police produced him in court, where he was granted bail.